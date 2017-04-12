Warning from GMOA

Share ! tweet







The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says it was not agreeable to the government proposals as a solution to SAITM (South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine) issue.

GMOA Secretary Dr Naveen D. Zoysa his union would not accept the government proposal to take over the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (NFTH) while SAITM continued to function as a private institute. "We cannot allow the use of a hospital functioning with public funds to be used by a private organisation," he said.

Dr. Zoysa said the only point on which the GMOA agreed with the Ministry of Higher Education (MHE) was the proposal to issue a gazette notification on the minimal standards required for medical education. He warned there would be more unfortunate incidents in the country if the government tried to act arbitrarily.

The GMOA struck work and held a protest march in Colombo last Friday (07) demanding that SAITM be taken over by the government. Several other trade unions pledged solidarity with the warring doctors. He said that in response to the strike the MHE had proposed to recommence clinical training for SAITM undergraduates at the Avissawella and Homagama Hospitals, conduct anther examination for SAITM students , take over of the NFTH and Gazetting the minimal standards for medical education.

Dr. Zoysa said it only showed that SAITM medical graduates did not possess the required qualifications to receive registration from the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC).