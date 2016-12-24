Visiting Chinese medical team completes 503 cataract surgeries

Share ! tweet







A visiting Chinese medical team has successfully completed 503 cataract surgeries in Sri Lanka as part of their first overseas charitable mission.

During the one-month operation from November 20, the Chinese doctors have conducted cataract surgeries for 503 low income Sri Lankan patients, helping them successfully recover their eyesight.

The surgeries were conducted at the Kalutara General Hospital in the south, Xinhua reported citing a press statement by the Chinese Embassy.

The Sri Lankan government praised the charity project titled "Brightness Action".

The medical team also consulted more than 700 patients and carried out technical trainings and exchange programs introducing advanced ophthalmology surgical techniques to local doctors and nurses.

The delegation is a part of "Lifeline Express," China's mobile eye hospital specializing in charitable medical activities. All medical services provided by Lifeline Express were free of charge.

The Chinese medical team consisted of eminent eye physicians from Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) with modern medical equipment and instruments.