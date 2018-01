Visa fees now payable in dollars instead of rupees

The government has approved regularizing and updating of the present method of visa issuance and to collect visa charges in US dollars instead of Sr Lankan rupees.

A proposal made by Internal Affairs, Wayamba Development and Cultural Affairs Minister S. B. Navinna in this regard was approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Accordingly, it has been decided to recommend visas for investors and employees in BOI zones by the Secretary of the Ministry which the BOI functions.