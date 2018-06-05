Home / HEALTH / Viral fever engulfing South claims 15th infant victim

Viral fever engulfing South claims 15th infant victim

Infant deaths due to the viral fever in the Southern province in recent weeks had risen to 15 by Sunday, health officials there revealed yesterday.

The Medical Research Institute said that the Influenza A virus had caused the deaths.

On Sunday night an infant undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, passed away. Out of the 15 deaths 14 have occurred at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

Nine infants in the Matara District have died and three from Galle and Hambantota districts have also died.

 

All children who died were below two years of age and the symptoms of the disease are fever, cough, cold and headache.

