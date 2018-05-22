Viral disease in South

All preschools in the Southern Province will remain closed this week while the primary section of other schools situated in the areas where the disease is spreading will be closed for two-days from tomorrow because of an unidentified disease spreading in the Province, Provincial Education Ministry said.

Provincial Education Secretary Y. Wickramasiri said all preschools would be close from May 22 to May 27 while the primary section of schools will be closed tomorrow and on Wednesday.

Several children under one year and elderly people who were infected with the unidentified viral disease have died and at least 600 people are receiving treatment at several hospitals in the region.

However, Chief Epidemiologist Anil Dissanayake today ruled out the need to close the schools in the Southern Province as a precautionary measure amid the viral flu spreading in the area.