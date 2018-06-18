Veteran artist Ivo Dennis passed away

Veteran singer and musician who carried forward Sunil Shantha’s legacy in Sinhala folk music Ivo Dennis passed away at the age of 86 years at his residence in Seeduwa, our news sources said.
Funeral to be take place on Wednesday
Veteran singer and musician who carried forward Sunil Shantha’s legacy in Sinhala folk music Ivo Dennis passed away at the age of 86 years at his residence in Seeduwa, our news sources said.
Funeral to be take place on Wednesday
Actress Deepani Silva has been arrested by the Bandaragama police this morning in connection with …