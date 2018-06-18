Home / ART / Veteran artist Ivo Dennis passed away

Veteran artist Ivo Dennis passed away

neo 11 hours ago ART Leave a comment 58 Views

Veteran singer and musician who carried forward Sunil Shantha’s legacy in  Sinhala folk music Ivo Dennis passed away at the age of 86 years at his residence in Seeduwa, our news sources said.

Funeral to be take place on Wednesday

About neo

Check Also

Actress Deepani Silva arrested and granted bail

Actress Deepani Silva has been arrested by the Bandaragama police this morning in connection with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved