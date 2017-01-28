Veteran actress Swarna felicitated

Share ! tweet







Veteran cinema actress Swarna Mallawarachchi felicitation ceremony was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The felicitation ceremony was organized to mark the completion of 50 years of Swarna Mallawarachchi in her cinema career. The felicitation was organized at the Tharangani Cinema Hall in Colombo.

It was Swarna Mallawarachchi who presented to the President the “Swarna Mallawarachchi Panasvasaraka Sinamābhimānaya” Commemorative Book. President Maithripala Sirisena awarded a memorial plaque to the actress to admire her contribution. Minister Gayantha Karunatilake, Deputy Minister Karunaratne Paranavithana and many artistes were present on the occasion.