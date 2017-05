Convenor of the Sri Lanka Unemployed Graduates’ Association, Ven. Thenne Gnanananda Thero and three others have been remanded till May 29.

Four were remanded by the Magistrate of Trincomalee, M. C. Hamza when they appeared before the Court today (23).

They had been issued notices to appear before the Court for undermining the Court by ripping apart a court order in public during a demonstration held in front of the Eastern Provincial Council on April 24.