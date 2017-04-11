Vegetable prices become expensive

Share ! tweet







Prices of all vegetables at Dambulla Economic Centre yesterday had increased, Chief Organiser of the Economic Centre’s Traders’ Association Ranjith Amarawansa said.

Wholesale prices of all vegetables had doubled, he said.

The price of one kilo of imported potato had increased to Rs 98; big onion sold at Rs 85, Jaffna onion at Rs 170, beans at Rs 170, local potato at Rs 120, cabbage at Rs 55, tomato at Rs 140, green chillies at Rs 140, leaks at Rs 40, and carrot at Rs 110, according to Amarawansa.