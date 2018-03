Vice Chancellor of Uva Wellassa University Dr. Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera says that the Uva Wellassa University has been closed due to a risk of chickenpox spreading among students.

The University will be closed from today (13) until further notice, the official announced.

The Vice Chancellor said 27 students residing in the university hostels were found to have contracted chickenpox in three days. In additions 8 students in outside hostels also have contracted the viral disease.