Home / POLITICS / Uva Chief Minister surrenders to police

Uva Chief Minister surrenders to police

neo 10 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 54 Views

Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake has surrendered to police in connection with incident where he allegedly forced a female school principal to kneel at his feet.

Police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the chief minister surrendered to the Badulla Police Station through a lawyer this morning (23).

He is to be produced at the Badulla Magistrate’s Court today.

On January 20, the principal of a Tamil girls’ school in Badulla, who was allegedly summoned to the Uva Province Chief Minister’s house and made to kneel at his feet, finally broke her silence about the ordeal.

 

About neo

Check Also

Singapore PM arrives in Sri Lanka

Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong arrived in Sri Lanka a short while ago, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved