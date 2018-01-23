Uva Chief Minister surrenders to police

Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake has surrendered to police in connection with incident where he allegedly forced a female school principal to kneel at his feet.

Police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the chief minister surrendered to the Badulla Police Station through a lawyer this morning (23).

He is to be produced at the Badulla Magistrate’s Court today.

On January 20, the principal of a Tamil girls’ school in Badulla, who was allegedly summoned to the Uva Province Chief Minister’s house and made to kneel at his feet, finally broke her silence about the ordeal.