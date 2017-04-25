Use water sparingly for farming – Daya

Share ! tweet







Noting that farmers have a habit of using more water than required, minister Daya Gamage requests them to use waters of the Inginiyagala reservoir as well as rainwater sparingly.

He points out that the country’s rice requirement was met in the past by Digamadulla due to a 100 per cent use of the reservoir’s water.

The minister was speaking at a meeting at the Ampara district secretariat yesterday to discuss the supply of water to farmers of left and right banks of Galoya.

Deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage, district secretary Thusitha P. Wanigasinghe and other state officials and farmers’ representatives attended.

Minister Gamage further said that a chanting of Wesi Pirith seeking rains has been taking place for one month.

Agreement was reached in consideration of the views of the farmers’ representatives on how to supply water.

The district secretary said agriculture minister Duminda Dissanayake has promised to grant a subsidy for between 40 and 45 per cent of farmers those who are unable to cultivate paddy as well as the fertilizer subsidy for intermediate crop cultivations.