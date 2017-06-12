Power and Energy Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya yesterday urged the public to use electricity sparingly as adequate rains had not fallen in the catchments of hydro power reservoirs.

Although due to freak weather patterns torrential rains lashed several areas of the country, adequate precipitation was not experienced in the reservoir regions, Power and Energy Ministry sources said

As a result, the Ceylon Electricity Board had been forced to turn to costly thermal power generation to meet the electricity demand. Therefore the Minister urged the public to use electricity sparingly.