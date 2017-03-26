USD 400 million this year through Hambantota harbor deal

Share ! tweet







The Hambantota harbor transaction would make a huge positive impact on the economy of Sri Lanka, said Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Governor Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy during a media conference today (24 March).

While speaking to the media, he further added, “This deal would improve our foreign reserves. If these funds do not flow in within this year then the people in the country would have to face a serious crisis.

“Initially, we would gain USD 100 million with the signing of this agreement. Another sum of USD 300 million would arrive after three months. The balance USD 700 million would be after six months. We would receive USD 400 million within this year without any doubts whatsoever,” he said.