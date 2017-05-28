US to send emergency assistance to Sri Lanka for flood relief

The United States Ambassador in Sri Lanka Atul Keshap today said the people of his country will send emergency assistance worth Rs.15 million for immediate relief to those affected by the floods and landslides in Sri Lanka.

The Ambassador said the relief assistance would be provided by the USAID and the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA).

In a Twitter message the Ambassador said “Thoughts and prayers of U.S. Embassy team are with loved ones of those who lost lives, and with all affected by floods & landslides in Sri Lanka.”