US pledges Rs 350 million flood aid to Sri Lanka

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives, Atul Keshap, met with President Maithripala Sirisena today and pledged Rs 350 million to assist those affected by the adverse weather in Sri Lanka.

The aid will be used to provide safe drinking water, hygiene kits, emergency shelter materials, home repair kits, and critical health care services to stave off diseases. A portion of the assistance will be provided through Sarvodaya, a Sri Lankan nongovernmental and charitable organization.

“Americans and Sri Lankans have shared a deep bond throughout the history of our two countries, the people of both countries have always stood side-by-side in times of need,” said Ambassador Keshap.

The assistance will be provided through the U.S. Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA), part of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Since 2001, OFDA has provided approximately LKR 19 billion ($125 million) in disaster assistance and disaster risk reduction to Sri Lanka.