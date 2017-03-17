US Fed Reserve interest rate rise

Share ! tweet







For the second time in three months the US Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate yesterday by a quarter point amid rising confidence that the US economy is poised for more robust growth but raising the possibility of economic volatility across the globe, market analysts said.



Consequently, at the Colombo Stock Exchange, foreign investors became more cautious and adopted a wait and see approach. Amid those developments yesterday’s CSE turnover reached only Rs. 272 million. However, the S and P SL20 Index went up by 9.7 points and the All Share Price Index went down by 3.5 points



Head of Sales at Softlogic Holdings PLC Eardley Kern told that US Federal interest rate hikes were anticipated from early this year onwards. "Anyway we were anticipating a probable hike but this is not a surprise to us or the stock market, he said.



'There will be a negative impact on the market as well as on the economy.. However, the US economy will move forward, he said.

Meanwhile, the companies that contributed mainly to the CSE's turnover were Hemas Holdings Rs 67.2 million (616,000 shares) , JKH Rs 35.3 million (256,000 shares) and Tokyo Cement Rs 17.1 million (313,000 shares). Around 18.6 million shares changed hands in 2732 transactions.



Overseas markets were bracing for a much more hawkish tone from the US Fed. "The early reaction looks to be one of relief, that the market's worst fears were averted, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors.