US dollar reached Rs 152

The Central Bank Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said that US dollar will increase further increase with the increase of US Fed interest hike, which Sri Lanka could face that challenge due to the proper macro economic fundamentals are in placed

“ We are anticipating such a situation and we have placed proper macro economic fundementals in placed to combat the situation, : Governor told at a meeting held at the Central Bank.

Under these circumstances the exchange rate sharply fell by 47 cents to Rs 152.12 to the dollar, to record its lowest ever value real market's average price, Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) data showed.

Governor said that Central Bank artistically kept the rupee being depreciated by pumping foreign reserves into the system, which could not be done every time.

However, the exchange rates has declined steeply by Rs 1.38 (0.92%) to Rs 152.12 and in the calendar year to date, by a massive Rs 5.94 (4.06%) to Rs 152.12, having had closed last year at Rs 146.18 to the dollar.

These sharp falls in the rupee causes inflationary pressure on the economy and there are three reasons for such falls, a top economist said.