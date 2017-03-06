US defense agreement of Rajapaksa over

Share ! tweet







Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) on Sunday opposed the alleged move to extend the term of a security agreement between the United State and Sri Lanka. JVP MP Tilvin Silva while speaking to reporters at a press conference in Colombo said the government is eyeing to extend the term of the agreement by ten years.

“We need to divert the attention of the forces who love this country on this matter,” he said. Silva went on to say this agreement in the first place was signed with the interference from former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and US diplomat Robert Orris Blake in 2007.

The JVP also accused the former government of inking the agreement without apprising the cabinet of ministers about it. “If the agreement was signed between two powerful countries, there would not be harmful consequences,” he pointed out