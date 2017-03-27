US air strike kills high-profile al Qaeda terrorist leader responsible for 2009 attack on SL cricket team

Share ! tweet







The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed on Saturday that a U.S. counter-terrorism airstrike in Afghanistan has killed a high-profile al Qaeda terrorist leader who was accused of involvement in 2009 attack on a bus carrying Sri Lanka's cricket team in Lahore, Pakistan.

The U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement the counter-terrorism airstrike conducted on March 19 in Paktika Province, Afghanistan, resulted in the death of Qari Yasin, a well-known al Qaida terrorist leader responsible for the deaths of dozens of innocent victims, including two American service members.

According to the Defense Department statement, Yasin, a senior terrorist figure from Balochistan, Pakistan, had ties to Tehrik-e Taliban and had plotted multiple al Qaida terror attacks, including the Sept. 20, 2008, bombing on the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad that killed dozens of innocent people, among them U.S. Air Force Maj. Rodolfo I. Rodriguez and Navy Cryptologic Technician Third Class Petty Officer Matthew J. O'Bryant.

Yasin was also responsible for the 2009 attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore, the statement added. Six Pakistani policemen and two civilians were killed and six members of the team injured in the attack.

"The death of Qari Yasin is evidence that terrorists who defame Islam and deliberately target innocent people will not escape justice," said Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.