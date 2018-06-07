US$ 56 mn project proposed to regulate IT education and its use for e-teaching in schools

The Ministry of Education is to prepare a project proposal to streamline the information technology (IT) education and use of information technology for teaching in Sri Lanka schools.

Under the project it has been proposed to establish a center for the creation of e-learning resources for teaching using computers and provide computers and accessories for all regional computer resource centers.

Further the proposed project also plans to establish regional level IT education centers at Nilwala National College of Education and Addalaichenai National College of Education. It also plans to establish a national level software and computer application center in the premises of Narangalla Estate in Kuliyapitiya.

Funding needed to implement the proposed project would be obtained from the Korea Exim Bank through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund and the Abu Dhabi Fund.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal made by Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam to proceed with the activities to secure US$ 56.9 million funding for implementation of the project.