Upul Tharanga suspended for two matches

Sri Lanka’s stand-in captain Upul Tharanga has been suspended for his team’s next two matches in the Champions Trophy because of a “serious” over-rate offence in their first group B match against South Africa at The Oval.

Sri Lanka took more than four hours to bowl 50 overs, and match referee David Boon ruled they were short of the target by four overs, even after making time allowances. Tharanga had been filling in as captain for Angelo Mathews, who did not make it through a fitness test on the morning of the match, and received two suspension points for the slow over rate.

“Tharanga pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC said. “As two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player, Tharanga has been suspended from his side’s upcoming matches against India and Pakistan, while each of his players have received a fine of 60 per cent.