Upper limit for 15 percent special interest to senior citizens’ deposits increase

The upper limit to pay 15 percent special interest on fixed deposits maintained by senior citizens in the licensed commercial banks and the licensed Specialized Banks has been increased up to Rs.1.5 million from the current limit of Rs.1 million with effect from March 01, the Finance Ministry said.

On the instruction of the Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake, Treasury Secretary Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga has informed the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to notify all banks amending the previous circular in this regard.

The present Government, under its 100- day programme, in the Budget – 2015 for the first time introduced a 15% special interest scheme for senior citizens’ fixed deposits up to one million rupees maintained by senior citizens over the age of 60 years.



