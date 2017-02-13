Uplifting farmers’ economy, main objective – Anoma

Share ! tweet







A main objective of the government is to uplift the economy of the farmers, says deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage.

She was speaking at a compensation distribution at the Ampara district secretariat today (13) for 74 farmers from Karangawa who had lost their crops.

The deputy minister said the problems of farmers would be resolved at divisional secretariat level after the upcoming harvesting season.

The president and the prime minister have instructed that farmers who are not covered by insurance be compensated for their lost crops as well.

Stressing the need for farmers to take to organic fertilizer, she said the use of inorganic fertilizer would only make fertilizer companies rich and make the people sick.

It would not be possible to eliminate the kidney disease in the Rajarata area for the next 10 years, the deputy minister added.

Also present on the occasion were district secretary Thusitha P. Wanigasinghe, Agrarian Insurance Board chairman Sydney Gajanayake, director general Upali Wickremasinghe and assistant director Panduka Weerasinghe.