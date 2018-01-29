Uplift living standards of up-country plantation community

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the United National Party led unity government has been able to grant land rights and resolve housing problem of the people in the plantation sector during the past three years.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a public rally held at the Dunbar grounds in Hatton this evening to ensure the victory of the local government bodies under the United National Party (UNP) in the Nuwara Eliya District.

Speaking further, the Premier said that in the same way the people in the plantation sector were given their civic rights, the UNP government will in future grant them infrastructure facilities for the people and will develop the estate sector.

He pointed out that during the past three years, the government has been able to carry out a number of development projects while paying back the colossal debt inherited by the government from the past regime.

The Prime Minister pledged that the government will take measures to raise the level of education of the plantation youth and to improve the living standards of the plantation community.