UPFA MP Abeygunawardena to stand trial on June 5, 6

Former Ports and Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena who was unable to account for wealth amounting to Rs. 43.2 million was indicted before the Colombo High Court by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption. Here the former Minister speaking to counsel Kalinga Indratissa after the hearing seemingly with some uneasiness. (Pic by Kamal Bogoda).

Colombo High Court Judge Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne yesterday fixed for trial on June 5 and 6 the trial against UPFA Parliamentarian for Kalutara District Rohitha Abeygunawardene, who is indicted over his inability to explain how he accumulated money and property amounting up to Rs. 41.5 million during the period 2004-2006.

The High Court over-ruled an objection taken by the defence to the request made by the complainant, the Permanent Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption to amend the petition. Time was permitted till the final determination of the hearing to amend the petition, when needed.The accused was permitted to travel overseas between March 15 to April 20. The countries hoping to be visited are France and Italy.

The accused Abeygunewardena is required by the Bribery Commission to explain how he could afford to pay one million rupees per month for the divorce settlement.