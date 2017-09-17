Home / POLITICS / Upcoming polls under a mixed electoral and PR system

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the upcoming Local Government, Provincial Council and parliamentary elections will be held under a mixed electoral and proportional representation system.

Eerier today it was reported that President Maithripala Sirisena had declared that the upcoming Provincial Council polls will be held under the Electoral system and that the same system will be introduced for the General Election as well.

The President informed several Provincial Council members and SLFP parliamentarians of the above when they visited him at his residence.

