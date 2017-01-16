UNP’s member to sign Delimitation Committee report today

The member of the Delimitation Committee who represents the United National Party (UNP) will sign committee’s final report today, it was reported.



Earlier, Provincial Councils and Local Government Minister Faiszer Musthapha had refused to accept the final report since two members of the Delimitation Committee had not signed it.



However, as of today, four of five members of the committee have already signed the report, sources said.



The Chairman of the Committee Asoka Peiris earlier clarified that two members had sought more time to review the final report before they sign it.