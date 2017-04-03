UNP’s Chief Ministerial candidate for NCP named

Share ! tweet







UNP MP Nalaaka Colonne yesterday said that he would contest for the office of Chief Minister of North Central Provincial Council from the UNP at the forthcoming PC polls.

Colonne said the party had already given him the green light and he would ensure that the UNP gained control of the currently UPFA-controlled council.

Colonne was elected to Parliament for the first time from the Polonnaruwa District at the last hustings; he obtained 71,600 preferential votes.

He said if the party contested the PC election from both Polonnaruwa and Anuradhapura Districts with a team of strong candidates it wouldn’t be difficult for the UNP to regain control of the North Central Provincial Council.