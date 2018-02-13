UNP will continue govt; parties that wish may join – Malik

The United National Party (UNP) says that it will continue the government for the remainder of its term, amidst signs the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is set to leave the unity government following defeat at the local government polls.

The UNP will continue the government for the next two-and-a-half years, UNP Chairman Malik Samarawickrema said. The minister added that whichever party that wishes may join the UNP in the government.

Speculation has been rife that a section of UNP MPs are calling for the party to form their own government by parting ways with the SLFP led by the President.

UNP sources said they are discussing the possibilities and an announcement can be expected in coming days.

The President’s office also issued a statement last evening that no agreement has been reached with UNP on the future political activities of the government or on forming coalition at local government bodies, where there is no clear cut majority to any side.

The President told a SLFP Ministers’ meeting on Sunday that with the latest results of the Local Government election, he would bring a noticeable change within the next few days.