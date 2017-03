Share ! tweet







United National Party (UNP) seniors are expected to meet next week to discuss the proposal to appoint three deputy leaders to the party, sources said yesterday.

They said the proposal to make changes to the party came up at the working committee meeting held on March 8 and at this meeting it was also decided that senior party members like Ranjith Madduma Bandara and several others including Minister Sarath Fonseka should be appointed to the working committee.