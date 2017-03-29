UNP to appoint new General Secretary

Share ! tweet







The United National Party (UNP) is likely to appoint a new General Secretary as a part of its restructuring drive, a party senior said yesterday.

UNP General Secretary Kabir Hashim told a media briefing that there is a possibility of party appointing a new general secretary as well. “UNP is always open for changes and appointment of persons for various positions including the general secretary’s post is never permanent,” he said.

“The party is also in line of thinking that persons who hold positions should be able to work full-time as others have to be involved in government affairs. We, the seniors have to get involved in affairs of the government and therefore positions should be handed over to others, who could work full time,” he said.

Mr. Hashim said the party’s working committee discussed about making changes to the party and creating new positions and revealed that final decision will be made by the working committee when it meets on Wednesday, April 5.