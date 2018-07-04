UNP summons Vijayakala to Colombo to face media

The stand of State Minister of Child Affairs, Vijayakala Maheswaran, who said that the LTTE had to be revived if the Tamils in the North and East were to live without fear, was not that of the UNP, Minister Harin Fernando said yesterday, addressing the media.

The Minister said that the UNP had already commenced an investigation into her speech and she had been summoned to Colombo, on Friday, to answer any question posed by the media.

The UNP would not allow a Hitler to take control of the North or the South, he said.

UNP MP, Kavinda Jayawardena said that the government had assisted the Northern people in many ways and that Maheswaran had no reason to make such a statement.

“But I feel that she might have become an ally of the extremist groups in the South and has made this inflammatory statement in a bid to end the controversy surrounding The New York Times article on Mahinda Rajapaksa and the Hambantota Port. I wonder if Rajapaksa is behind this,” he said.