UNP, SLFP ministers to meet with PM to discuss constitutional reforms

A discussion will be held today between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the United National Party ministers on the proposed constitutional reforms, Lands and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Gayantha Karunathilaka has said.

Addressing a media briefing at Sirikotha yesterday, Minister Karunathilaka said government ministers of both SLFP and UNP will meet with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss the proposed constitutional reforms this morning.

The committees of the two parties will hold separate discussions on the proposals for the Constitutional Amendment prior to the meeting with the Prime Minister.

All ministers are scheduled to meet President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat to discuss the same issue this evening.