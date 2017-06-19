Home / POLITICS / UNP, SLFP ministers to meet with PM to discuss constitutional reforms

UNP, SLFP ministers to meet with PM to discuss constitutional reforms

neo 4 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 39 Views

A discussion will be held today between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the United National Party ministers on the proposed constitutional reforms, Lands and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Gayantha Karunathilaka has said.

Addressing a media briefing at Sirikotha yesterday, Minister Karunathilaka said government ministers of both SLFP and UNP will meet with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss the proposed constitutional reforms this morning.

The committees of the two parties will hold separate discussions on the proposals for the Constitutional Amendment prior to the meeting with the Prime Minister.

All ministers are scheduled to meet President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat to discuss the same issue this evening.

 

 

About neo

Check Also

Real difference through women’s participation – Anoma

A real difference can be achieved if women make a proper participation in politics, says …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved