UNP Report on Bond issue to be handed over to PM

The Committee appointed to investigate whether any UNP Parliamentarians were implicated in the Central Bank Bond issue, is due to hand over its report to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during the course of next week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Tilak Marapana chaired this Committee appointed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe while leading banker Ranjith Fernando were among its other members. This Committee has taken steps to prepare its report after concluding its investigations within two weeks.