UNP ready to work with anyone backing Good Governance-Ranil

The United National Party (UNP) was ready to work with anyone willing to uphold Good Governance and to mutually strengthen electoral prospects, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said today.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe made this remark at the UNP Bala Mandalaya meeting in Nawalapitiya last morning.

“The UNP is willing to work with anyone who welcomes and upholds values of Good Governance but our party should strengthen itself to take the Good Governance forward,” he said.

“We managed to get elected to office in the highest level and now we need to strengthen ourselves at the grassroots level. If we strengthen ourselves in the grassroots level it will be possible to strengthen in the provincial level. Therefore let us work heard and win the Local Government elections in 2018,” the Prime Minister said.

“We came into office in 2015 but it is only on the top level. We face obstacles in carrying out development work as there is no support from the institutions at the village level as they are being held by the Opposition.” he added.

At the same time, he said, the Government had been able to stabilise the economy and make funds available for development work at village level.

.