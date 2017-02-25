UNP promotional task to strengthen

Share ! tweet







UNP seniors who are holding top positions in the party are to keep away from party activities and handover party promotional activities to another team, party sources said.

This decision has been made by party seniors who met party leader and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday. Among the seniors who met the party leader were chairman Malik Samarawickrama, Additional General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Treasurer Eran Wickramarathne, Head of Buddhist Affairs and Lak Wanitha Unit Anoma Gamage.