UNP parliamentarian complains of being treated unjustly

UNP Badulla District MP Chaminda Wijesiri said yesterday the new MPs in parliament were treated unjustly when they raised questions.

Wijesiri said four of his questions had been postponed till August this year.

“When we submit questions we do so after consulting the Secretary General and taking lot of trouble to draft them. But, it is sad to say that we do not know when these questions are answered. They are postponed for months on end. For example, I submitted several questions to be asked from Local Government and Provincial Council Minister. I will have to wait for months to raise them. This is grossly unfair.”

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya: When the questions are accepted they are entered in the addendum to the Order Book so that everyone can find whether their question is listed. You can find it from the addendum to the Order Book.