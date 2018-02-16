UNP looks into the reasons for downturn at local government polls

The United National Party (UNP) has decided to look into the causes that led to the party’s downturn at the local government polls.

Special attention is to be paid to ascertain the reasons that made the population mainly in rural areas to vote for political parties other than the United National Party.

The parry has already paid much attention to the issues such as fertilizer issue, cost of living, unemployment, paddy purchasing considered as the main reason for the decline in the UNP’s vote in the local government election.

In addition, the UNP has paid attention to the delay in implementing law enforcement action against those involved in frauds and corruption.

A report on all the reasons for the decline in party’s voter base in rural areas is expected to be submitted to the party leader, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe within two weeks.