UNP geared to win LG polls – Eran

United National Party (UNP) paid deposits for the Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Maharagama and Boralesgamuwa local councils at the Colombo district election office yesterday.

State Finance and Media Minister Eran Wickremaratne speaking to the media said the UNP will be victorious and requested the public join hands with the UNP to create a better future.

“All the people who were with us when were in the Opposition and supported us in all good and bad times are going to contest in the upcoming elections. We intend to elect professionals and well educated individuals as representatives, to see a change in the system”, he said.

Wickremaratne said UNP is a party that always supported changes for the betterment of the country.

He further said that the biggest change is the increased women’s participation in politics and added that it was UNP that took initiatives to increase women’s representation at the local level as an advancing step to improve women’s involvement in politics.

He noted that UNP was not a party that worked to win elections but always took measures to improve the well-being of the people.