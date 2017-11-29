Home / POLITICS / UNP confident in Kandy district

UNP confident in Kandy district

Kandy District United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Lucky Jayawardana is confident that the party will be 100 percent successful at the forthcoming local government elections.

 

Jayawardana told the media in Kandy on Monday (27) that even if the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) group left the coalition the UNP would be successful going it alone.

 

The UNP had throughout served the people and never gone against them. Accordingly chances of victory for the party was positive Jayawardana added.

 

The MP responded to the media after attending the Kandy District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting.

