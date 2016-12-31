UNP condemns state minister’s statement glorifying LTTE leader Prabhakaran

Share ! tweet







The United National Party parliamentarians yesterday distanced themselves from State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran following her statement glorifying the late LTTE leader V. Prabhakaran.

During a ceremony at the Kilinochchi District Secretariat recently State Minister Maheswaran said LTTE leader Prabhakaran could have been the Prime Minister of the country today had he lived.

UNP parliamentarians Nalin Bandara, Kavinda Jayawardena and Hector Appuhamy addressing a press conference at party headquarters Sirikotha yesterday said they condemn Maheswaran's statement, saying such statements were unwarranted.

MP Hector Appuhamy recalling that the LTTE caused destruction to the country condemned the statement made by the State Minister.

"Ms. Maheswaran may have come out with her own opinion but it is not the opinion of the rest of us in the party. We all know what Prabhakaran did to this country," he said.

The UNP MPs said the State Minister is pandering to the Tamil Nationalism as some regional Tamil politicians and making similar statements.