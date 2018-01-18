UNP appoints committee to study Bond Commission report

The United National Party (UNP) has appointed a three-member committee to study the report of the Bond Commission and submit its findings to the Working Committee, UNP General Secretary Kabir Hashim said.

Bond Commission handed over its final report to President Maithripala Sirisena on December 30, 2017.

The Commission report refers to the allegation against senior UNP member and former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake regarding the payment of rent for the penthouse apartment belonging to the Aloysius family.

It recommended that the government should to take necessary action against Karunanayake under the section of bribery and corruption and further legal action under the penal codes for giving false evidence at the Commission.