UNP appoints 3 committees to focus on future

The UNP working committee decided to appoint three committees to look into the party’s future.

These committees will be headed by Mangala Samaraweera, Ajith P Perera and Akila Viraj Kariyawasam. Mr. Samaraweera will head the committee on communications while Ajith P Perera will be in charge of the committee on elections and Aikila Viraj Kariyawasam will be in charge of the committee on grass roots level organization of the party.

The committee headed by Mr. Samaraweera will include Harin Fernando, Harsha De Silva and a few other younger MPs.

The committee in charge of decisions pertaining to elections will include Sajith Premadasa, Ravi Karunanayake, Lakshman Kiriella, Vajira Abeywardene and a few others The working committee has discussed the possibility of starting up a modernized publicity campaign which will be based on social media.

It has also been decided to expedite an earlier decision to get advice from foreign experts with regard to effecting reforms within the party.