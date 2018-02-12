UNP accepts people’s decision, promises to do better

United National Party (UNP) accepting the defeat at the local government elections say the party will commit to fulfill people’s expectations and come back stronger.

Issuing a statement UNP General Secretary Minister Kabir Hashim said the party will deeply think about the people’s warning and commit themselves to perform their duties accurately and speedily.

“We bow down to the decision taken by the people at the local government polls. People have given us a warning message through the election,” he said.

Minister Kabir Hashim said the government has fulfilled many tasks and services during the past period and some of them are displayed to the public.

“This election is a good example. We were able to create a better election environment, instead of the election system which spending big sums of money even created conflicts among the candidates of the same party. The present government completely stopped the misuse of state properties and resources for the election,” he said.

He pointed out that the present government was able to make a significant contribution to health, education and several other sectors.

Minister Hashim said results of many of the services accomplished by the UNP are not yet visible to the people and will become evident soon and people will reap the benefits.