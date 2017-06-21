Home / Uncategorized / University students in Sri Lanka protesting against SAITM damage Health Ministry

University students in Sri Lanka protesting against SAITM damage Health Ministry

University students in Sri Lanka protesting against the private medical college, South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) have forcibly entered the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine today inflicting considerable damage to the public property.

The university students belonged to the Marxist party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna affiliated student union, Inter University Students Federation (IUSF), defying a court order issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate forcibly entered the Health Ministry building at Maradana damaging the structures and several vehicles.

 

