Universities crippled by non-academic strike

The ongoing strike by the university non-academic staff has crippled the entire university system.

Inter-University Academic Support Staff Association has also decided to join the strike and the Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA) has urged the Minister of Higher Education to take immediate action to resolve the crisis.

FUTA Chairman Aruna Kumara said that his union would not obstruct the union action of non-academic staff.

Secretary of the Inter-University Academic Support Staff Association, Jeewantha Dissanayake, said that by not providing solutions to the grievances of the non academic staff, the government had created a crisis in the university system.

University Trade Union Joint Committee has decided to withdraw from all voluntary services from March 15.

Around 15,000 non-academic staff members in 15 state universities launched an indefinite strike late last month, demanding that the Ministry of Higher Education implement the agreements reached in 2016 to provide benefits and other allowances.