All MPs belonging to the United National Party (UNP) have been summoned to the ‘Temple Trees’ for a special discussion, sources say.

The discussion was scheduled to commence at 9.00 pm yesterday and its outcome yet unknown.

Meanwhile, reports revealed that President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had a special discussion prior to the commencement of the UNP MP’s meeting.