UNICEF appeals for USD 1 million in funding support for Sri Lanka drought response

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) appealed for USD 1 million in funding to support Sri Lanka during its ongoing drought.

An estimated 365,232 children are currently affected by Sri Lanka's drought, the country's second water-related emergency in under 12 months, the UNICEF Sri Lanka said in a statement released to mark the World Water Day today.

As Sri Lanka faces worst drought in 40 years, a new UNICEF report "Thirsting for a Future: Water and children in a changing climate" highlighted how globally children will be most affected as climate change worsens unfolding water crises and looked at the threats to children's lives and wellbeing caused by depleted sources of safe water and the ways climate change will intensify these risks in coming years.

According to the report, 36 countries are currently facing extremely high levels of water stress, which occurs when demand for water far exceeds the renewable supply available. Warmer temperatures, rising sea levels, increased floods, droughts and melting ice affect the quality and availability of water as well as sanitation systems.

Population growth, increased water consumption, and higher demand for water largely due to industrialization and urbanization are draining water resources worldwide. Conflicts in many parts of the world also threaten children's access to safe water.

All of these factors force children to use unsafe water, which exposes them to potentially deadly diseases like cholera and diarrhea. Many children in drought-affected areas spend hours every day collecting water, missing out on a chance to go to school. Girls are especially vulnerable to attack during these times, the UNICEF report points out.