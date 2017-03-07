Uni dons to strike tomorrow

Share ! tweet







University teachers will stage a two-day strike tomorrow against a salary circular issued last year by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

President of Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA) Dr Nirmal Ranjith Dewasiri told a media conference that they had held several rounds of discussions with the UGC as well as Higher Education Ministry to resolve the matter before resorting to trade union action.

Dr. Dewasiri said they had demanded the withdrawal of the management service circular of 17/2016, which erroneously provided for deductions from their salaries.